UK's TalkTalk reports 17% rise in full-year earnings

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British broadband provider TalkTalk reported a 17% rise in full-year core earnings to 237 million pounds ($300 million), in line with expectations, as it benefited from lower costs and customers switching to faster fibre products.

Chief Executive Tristia Harrison said simplifying the customer offer over the last two years had strengthened the fundamentals of the business. “We are confident in delivering strong headline EBITDA growth both next year and over the medium term,” she said on Thursday.