Funds News
January 21, 2020 / 7:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's TalkTalk sells its fibre network to CityFibre for 200 mln stg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British broadband supplier TalkTalk said it had agreed to sell its fibre network, which initially built ultra-fast connections in the northern city of York, to Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre for 200 million pounds ($260 million).

TalkTalk said it had agreed a wholesale agreement with CityFibre for its residential and business customers in the areas in which it builds networks, a deal that would help underpin the fibre network operator’s expansion.

$1 = 0.7689 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

