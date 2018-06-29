UK's TalkTalk scraps plan to sell its direct B2B business

June 29 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc said on Friday it decided to scrap a plan to sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy Group.

TalkTalk did not provide a reason for the decision, but said it will continue to manage all direct B2B business.

The UK firm said in May it would sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy Group for 175 million pounds, in a move aimed to overhaul its business strategy.

The company also on Friday stuck to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast for the current year.