UK's TalkTalk scraps plan to sell its direct B2B business

June 29 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc said on Friday it decided to scrap a plan to sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy Group.
TalkTalk did not provide a reason for the decision, but said it will continue to manage all direct B2B business.
The UK firm said in May it would sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy Group for 175 million pounds, in a move aimed to overhaul its business strategy.
The company also on Friday stuck to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast for the current year.
