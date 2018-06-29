FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 29, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

UK's TalkTalk scraps plan to sell its direct B2B business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc said on Friday it decided to scrap a plan to sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy Group.

TalkTalk did not provide a reason for the decision, but said it will continue to manage all direct B2B business.

The UK firm said in May it would sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy Group for 175 million pounds, in a move aimed to overhaul its business strategy.

The company also on Friday stuck to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast for the current year.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.