Goldman-backed CityFibre looks to buy TalkTalk's network company - Sky News

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs-backed British broadband operator CityFibre has tabled a bid for rival TalkTalk’s network company FibreNation, a Sky News report said on Wednesday, sending TalkTalk’s shares up 2.4%.

TalkTalk launched FibreNation last year and said it would connect 60,000 more homes in northern England with fibre, underlining its ambition to build its own ultrafast network reaching three million customers after it abandoned an earlier plan to team up with M&G Prudential.

TalkTalk and CityFibre did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.