TalkTalk adds 148,000 fibre customers, on track for year

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Broadband provider TalkTalk said it added 148,000 fibre connections in the third quarter, representing 32% of all the new fibre-to-the-cabinet lines on BT’s Openreach network and largely offsetting an industry-wide decline in voice revenue.

TalkTalk, which agreed to sell its own fibre network to CityFibre this month, reported a slight dip in headline revenue to 383 million pounds ($503 million), but said cost savings kept it on track to meet full-year core earnings expectations. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)