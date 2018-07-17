FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

TalkTalk adds 80,000 customers in Q1, guidance unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s TalkTalk added 80,000 net broadband customers in its first quarter helped by demand for its fixed low price plans, which grew to 2.1 million subscribers in spite of the first wave coming to the end of their contracts.

The company, which said the additions took its customer base to 4.22 million at the end of June, said on Tuesday its guidance of 15 percent year-on-year growth in headline core earnings for the year was unchanged. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

