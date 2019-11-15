TalkTalk says still discussing FibreNation sale after Labour broadband pledge

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British broadband provider TalkTalk said it was still in discussions with interested parties regarding its FibreNation business after Britain’s opposition Labour Party said it planned to create a “British Broadband” public service.

Labour’s plan would bring part of telecoms provider BT back into state ownership, and Sky News reported that CityFibre Holdings would have signed a deal to acquire FibreNation on Thursday but Labour’s announcement stalled the plan.

TalkTalk said it had increased profitability in the first half of its financial year by accelerating customer growth in Fibre broadband, and reiterated its outlook for the year.