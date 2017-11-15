FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TalkTalk see earnings towards bottom of range, adds 26,000 customers in Q2
November 15, 2017

TalkTalk see earnings towards bottom of range, adds 26,000 customers in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk said on Wednesday core earnings for the year would be towards the bottom of its range, which stood at 270-300 million pounds, as it steps up investment to attract higher paying customers.

The company said it had added 26,000 net customers in its second quarter as customers responded positively to its fixed low-price plans.

“We have now delivered a third consecutive quarter of growth in our broadband base, with both retail and wholesale bases growing; returned to on-net revenue growth; and delivered lower churn than a year ago,” Chief Executive Tristia Harrison said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

