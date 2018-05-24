UPDATE 1-TalkTalk adds 109,0000 customers in Q4, sells direct B2B unit

(Adds CEO comments, shares)

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk added 109,000 subscribers in its fourth quarter, its best ever quarterly net gains, although the related investment hit full-year earnings which fell 35 percent to 233 million pounds ($311 million).

The company also announced the sale of its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy Group for 175 million pounds on Thursday.

Chief Executive Tristia Harrison and company founder Charles Dunstone reset TalkTalk’s strategy a year ago, prioritising customer growth above all else.

But the shift, which aimed to take the company back to its value-for-money foundations, has come at a price.

In February, it downgraded expectations for full-year core earnings to 230-245 million pounds from previous guidance of 270-300 million pounds, and said it would slash its dividend.

The customer additions in its final quarter helped its full-year base increase by a better-than-expected 192,000 to 4.1 million.

“We have been very deliberately focused on growth, we delivered that growth in both consumer and in B2B,” Harrison said in an interview on Thursday.

However, spending on marketing and subscriber acquisitions increased by 48 million pounds year-on-year.

She said churn - a measure of the number of customers switching to other providers - had fallen to its lowest ever level, 1.22 percent against 1.45 percent a year ago, thanks to the popularity of its fixed low price contracts.

Shares in the company were trading up 4 percent at 126 pence at 0820 GMT, as investors were encouraged by the subscriber numbers and the company sticking to its guidance that it would grow earnings by 15 percent in the current year.

Harrison said TalkTalk was also making good progress on simplifying its business through agreeing to sell its direct business-to-business unit to specialist Daisy.

The deal will see about the 80,000 of TalkTalk’s 1 million business customers that it bills directly move to Daisy.

Talktalk said it would continue to grow its wholesale business base, which it serves indirectly through partners such as Fujitsu and Verizon as well as Daisy. ($1 = 0.7483 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Kate Holton/Keith Weir)