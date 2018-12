Dec 19 (Reuters) - An investor group that includes Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners is in talks to buy oil and gas operator Tallgrass Energy LP, Bloomberg reported here on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A final deal hasn’t been reached and negotiations may fall apart, the report said.

Both Tallgrass and Stonepeak did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)