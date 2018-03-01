FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Tallgrass Pony Express crude pipeline sets new rates for Colorado origins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline LLC filed tariffs for its newly constructed Platteville Extension, which will provide crude oil transportation service from a new origin near Platteville, Colorado to various destinations, effective April 1:

* The pipeline set contract rates of 60 cents a barrel to transport crude from the Platteville origin point to the Buckingham destination in Colorado for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 2,500-4,999 bpd; 55 cents a barrel for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 5,000–9,999 bpd; 50 cents a barrel for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 10,000 bpd or greater

* The pipeline set contract rates of $2.55 a barrel to transport crude from the Platteville origin point to destinations in Kansas or to the Phillips 66 refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 2,500-4,999 bpd; $2.45 a barrel for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 5,000–9,999 bpd; $2.30 cents a barrel for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 10,000 bpd or greater

* The pipeline set contract rates of $2.75 a barrel to transport crude from the Platteville origin point to destinations near Cushing, Oklahoma for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 2,500-4,999 bpd; $2.65 a barrel for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 5,000–9,999 bpd; $2.50 cents a barrel for a shipper with a minimum volume commitment of 10,000 bpd or greater

* The Pony Express pipeline system transports crude from the Guernsey, Wyoming area to Cushing area and has a total capacity of 320,000 bpd

* The initial capacity of the Platteville extension will be about 40,000 bpd, increasing to about 80,000 bpd eventually. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
