Tallgrass to expand Pony Express oil pipeline capacity by 70,000 bpd -filing

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy LP submitted a petition to the U.S. energy regulator to expand capacity on its 400,000 barrels per day Pony Express crude pipeline, that flows from Guernsey, Wyoming to Cushing, Oklahoma, by about 70,000 bpd:

* Once placed in service, the expansion project will increase capacity to move crude sourced from the Bakken and Powder River basins for delivery to the Cushing oil hub, Tallgrass said in a filing with U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) late on Monday

* 15,000 bpd of new capacity was made available to committed shippers in a recent open season and about 2,000 bpd of new capacity will be available for spot shipments

* Tallgrass said the Pony Express expansion will provide crucial capacity to relieve existing constraints that will intensify with the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) predicted production increases for the Bakken region