Tallgrass Energy secures some oil shipper contracts for Pony Express pipeline

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy LP has secured contracts for shipments of 165,000 barrels per day (bpd) on its Pony Express pipeline as it recontracts portions of the line, an executive said on Wednesday.

The Leawood, Kansas-based pipeline operator contracted the shipments around $2.50 a barrel for terms ranging from three to five years, Bill Moler, president and chief operating officer told investors. The company is also in advanced discussions to contract another 70,000 bpd in the same range, he added. (Reporting by Collin Eaton; Editing by Sandra Maler)