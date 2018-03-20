Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant

DAR ES SALAAM, March 20 (Reuters) - AB InBev, which owns a majority stake in Tanzania Breweries Limited, the country’s biggest brewer, will invest $100 million in a new beer plant in the administrative capital Dodoma, the president’s office announced.

President John Magufuli on Monday chaired a day-long meeting with major foreign and local investors and gave government ministers a seven-day ultimatum to resolve investor concerns.

“I want to assure you that my government does not hate business people - we like them and we will support them ... this is the right time to do business (in Tanzania), but you must pay your taxes,” the president’s office quoted Magufuli as telling investors. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala; editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana and Jason Neely)