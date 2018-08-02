UPDATE 1-Tanzania's Bank M taken over by central bank

(Updates with background, context)

By Omar Mohammed

NAIROBI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s central bank has taken over the management of Bank M as the mid-sized commercial lender has critical liquidity problems and is unable to meet its obligations, the Bank of Tanzania said on Thursday.

The East African nation’s financial sector has seen a spike in bad loans since 2015 that has hit bank profits and stifled private sector lending.

“Continuation of the bank’s operations in the current liquidity conditions is detrimental to the interests of depositors and poses systemic risk to the stability of the financial system,” the central bank said in a statement.

It suspended Bank M’s board of directors and management and appointed a statutory manager to handle the affairs of the lender with effect from Thursday.

“Bank M will not open for normal business for up to 90 days during which the Bank of Tanzania will determine an appropriate resolution option,” the central bank said.