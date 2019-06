NAIROBI, June 10 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s central bank cut the proportion of deposits banks are required to maintain as reserves 7% from 8%, effective July 1, in order to boost lending, it said on Monday.

The East African nation does not set interest rates conventionally using a benchmark. It uses the statutory minimum reserve requirement to influence private sector credit growth. (Reporting by Omar Mohamed Writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by John Stonestreet)