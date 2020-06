DAR ES SALAAM, June 11 (Reuters) - Tanzania has begun negotiations with G-20 nations over debt relief, the finance minister said on Thursday during a budget speech.

“The 20 richest nations in the world (G-20) have urged bilateral official creditors to provide debt relief to the world’s poorest nations including Tanzania,” Philip Mpango said.

“The government has began negotiations with creditors to benefit from this initiative.” (Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Katharine Houreld)