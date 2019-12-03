World bank says Tanzania's GDP forecast to grow 5.8% in 2020 from 5.6% in 2019

NAIROBI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s economy is forecast to grow 5.8% in 2020 compared with an estimated 5.6% this year, and growth will rise to 6.1% in 2020, the World Bank said on Thursday.

The World Bank’s 2019 forecast is lower than the government estimate of 7.1%.

“World Bank staff estimates using high-frequency official data on spending suggest that real GDP growth in 2019 will be 5.6%, up from 5.4% in 2018,” the World Bank said in its Economic Update on Tanzania. (Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom Editing by Andrew Heavens)