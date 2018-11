DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s central bank has raided foreign exchange bureaus in the northern city of Arusha to investigate suspected money laundering, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

On his Twitter feed, the spokesman quoted central bank governor Florens Luoga saying the raids had been conducted together with the military because police were busy guarding national exams. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)