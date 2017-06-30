FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tanzania to pass laws next week allowing gov't to renegotiate contracts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 30, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 2 months ago

Tanzania to pass laws next week allowing gov't to renegotiate contracts

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, June 30 (Reuters) - Tanzania's parliament should pass three bills next week that would allow the resource-rich East African nation to force mining and energy companies to renegotiate their contracts, the justice minister said on Friday.

"Yes, we expect parliament to pass the three bills next week," Tanzania's Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Palamagamba Kabudi, told Reuters.

Many major multinationals could be affected by the new laws. (reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Katharine Houreld, editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.