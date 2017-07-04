FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Tanzania ups royalties on gold and uranium exports with new law
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 4, 2017 / 7:23 PM / a month ago

Tanzania ups royalties on gold and uranium exports with new law

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, July 4 (Reuters) - Tanzania's parliament passed a new law on Thursday which raises royalties from gold, copper, silver and platinum exports to six percent from four percent.

The text of the new law, published by the state-run news agency, also includes increasing the royalty on uranium exports from five percent to six percent.

The law also allows the government to reject a company's valuation if it believed it was too low. It would be entitled to buy the consignment of minerals at the price quoted.

"For the purposes of calculating the amount of royalties payable, the government shall be entitled to reject the valuation," the text of the new law said.

"Where the government rejects the valuation, it shall have the option to buy the minerals at the low value." (Writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.