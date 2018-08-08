FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tanzania to suspend local Naspers affiliate -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s telecommunications regulator intends to suspend the license of South Africa’s Naspers’ Multichoice unit for failure to comply with its orders, an official from the body told Reuters on Wednesday.

A notice by Tanzania’s Communications Regulatory Authority said Naspers’ unit had been instructed in June not to carry free to air channels on its platform, but the company had persisted in doing so, triggering the planned suspension.

Naspers was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
