August 8, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Tanzania plans to suspends Naspers' Multichoice telecoms licence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

NAIROBI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s telecommunications regulator intends to suspend the licence of Multichoice, owned by South Africa’s Naspers, for continuing to carry free-to-air channels.

A notice issued by Tanzania’s Communications Regulatory Authority said Multichoice had been instructed in June not to carry the channels on its platform, but the de facto Africa pay-TV monopoly had persisted in doing so. It did not say when it would suspend Multichoice’s licence.

Naspers was not immediately available for comment on the announcement, which follows the suspension of Chinese multinational media company StarTimes’ subsidiary in Tanzania which the regulator said had not met its licence obligation to provide access to free to air content services.

Under President John Magufuli, who took office in late 2015 and is nicknamed “the Bulldozer”, the Tanzanian government has introduced anti-corruption measures and tightened regulations on foreign companies, particularly in the mining sector. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by James Macharia)

