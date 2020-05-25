Barrick's Tanzania gold concentrate containers cleared for export

DAR ES SALAAM, May 25 (Reuters) - Gold concentrate containers belonging to Barrick’s Tanzania subsidiary Twiga Minerals have been cleared for export, four months after the government lifted an export ban imposed during a tax dispute, a minerals ministry official told Reuters.

“Those who are responsible for executing the order according to the law have finished the procedures and Twiga has been allowed (to export the containers),” Simon Msanjila, permanent secretary at the ministry of minerals, said on Monday.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters on Jan. 27 the gold was worth $260-$280 million. Barrick declined to comment when asked about the export. (Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen in Dar es Salaam, writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg, editing by Mark Potter)