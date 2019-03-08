Tanzania gives Acacia Mining to March 30 to stop water pollution at one of its mines or face shutdown

DAR ES SALAAM, March 8 (Reuters) - Tanzania has given Acacia Mining Plc up to March 30 to stop waste water pollution at North Mara gold mine or face a shutdown, its mining minister said.

Doto Biteko, said he had issued the deadline to stop what he said was seepage of contaminated water from a mining waste storage dam to surrounding communities in the country’s north.

“We have given them until March 30 to fix this problem or face closure without notice. The life of even one Tanzanian is worth more than their gold mining activities,” Biteko told Reuters. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa)