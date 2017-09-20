FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania president orders wall built around tanzanite mines, says gov't will start buying stones
September 20, 2017 / 2:09 PM / a month ago

Tanzania president orders wall built around tanzanite mines, says gov't will start buying stones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tanzanian President John Magufuli has ordered the military to build a wall around the country’s tanzanite mines to counter smuggling, and said he had directed the central bank to start buying the precious stone to boost reserves.

“All tanzanite gemstones will be controlled and will pass through one gate and he (Magufuli) ordered the (central) Bank of Tanzania to take part in the tanzanite buying trade,” said a statement from the presidency. (reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Adrian Croft)

