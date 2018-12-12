Egypt's El Sewedy, Arab Contractor to build $3 bln Tanzanian hydro power plant

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric company will be involved in building a $3 billion Tanzanian hydroelectric power plant, Tanzania’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

The minister said in comments broadcast on state television that the plant would have an installed capacity of 2,115 megawatts (MW).

“The project will be implemented by Egyptian firm Arab Contractor, with a joint venture with El Sewedy Electric,” Medard Kalemani said. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter)