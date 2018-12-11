Tanzania to sign deal this week for $3 bln power plant - president

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tanzania will sign a deal this week for the construction of a $3 billion hydroelectric power plant, the president said in remarks aired on state television on Tuesday.

President John Magufuli did not name the company awarded the contract for the power plant and dam to be built in the Selous game reserve, which is a world heritage site. Government sources told Reuters the contract would be signed with Egypt’s Arab Contractors.