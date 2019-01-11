Airtel Tanzania gives up part of its stake to government - president's office

NAIROBI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Airtel Tanzania, a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel, has agreed to give up a part of its stake to the government, bringing the East African nation’s shareholding to 49 percent from 40 percent previously, president’s office said on Friday.

State House made the announcement following a meeting between President John Magufuli and Bharti Airtel’s chairman Sunil Mittal. Bharti Airtel will retain a 51 percent stake in the company, the president’s office said.