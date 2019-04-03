Tanzania charges Vodacom Tanzania MD with economic crimes -court documents

DAR ES SALAAM, April 3 (Reuters) - Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday charged the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania with economic crimes, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

Egyptian Hisham Hendi “intentionally and wilfully organised a criminal racket, which caused the government...to suffer a pecuniary loss” of more than 5.9 billion Tanzanian shillings ($2.55 million), the documents said. ($1 = 2,310.0000 Tanzanian shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala; Editing by Omar Mohammed and Kirsten Donovan)