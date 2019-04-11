Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 11, 2019 / 12:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vodacom Tanzania, authorities settle charges against CEO, employees

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, April 11 (Reuters) - Vodacom Tanzania has agreed terms for the release of its chief executive and four other employees following their arrests last week, it said on Thursday, including a 5.28 billion shilling ($2.29 million) payment to the government.

Last week, Tanzanian authorities charged the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania Hisham Hendi and other telecom executives with economic crimes. ($1 = 2,310.0000 Tanzanian shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala; Editing by Jan Harvey)

