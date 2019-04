DAR ES SALAAM, April 3 (Reuters) - Vodacom Tanzania said on Wednesday that its managing director and several employees have been questioned by the police over alleged fraudulent use of network facilities, but no charges have been brought.

“No formal charges have been (brought) against these employees, but we have been advised that they may appear in court, today,” Vodacom Tanzania said in a statement. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Susan Fenton)