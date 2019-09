(Corrects paragraph 1 to say “with the company”, not “at the helm”)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis would leave the company after nearly 13 years with the company.

Tapestry Chairman Jide Zeitlin will take over the CEO role, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)