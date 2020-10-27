Coach parent Tapestry names interim chief as CEO

(Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc TPR.N said on Tuesday its interim chief executive officer Joanne Crevoiserat would take over the role on a permanent basis.

Crevoiserat was serving as the company’s chief financial officer until July, before replacing Jide Zeitlin who stepped down as CEO amid an investigation into his personal behavior.

Crevoiserat is also expected to be appointed to Tapestry’s board, the company said.