May 21 (Reuters) - Handbag maker Tapestry Inc said on Monday that Giovanni Morelli, the creative director of its footwear brand Stuart Weitzman, had resigned, citing behavior without elaborating.

“While we greatly admire Giovanni’s creative talents, Tapestry is committed to an environment where every individual feels respected and at times his behavior fell short of these standards,” Tapestry, formerly Coach, said in a statement. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)