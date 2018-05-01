FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 1, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Coach handbag maker Tapestry's sales rise 33 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc, formerly Coach, reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, helped by demand for its Coach bags in North America.

The company, which also makes Kate Spade handbags and Stuart Weitzman shoes, said net income rose to $140.3 million, or 48 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $122.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.32 billion from $995.2 million, also helped by the acquisition of handbag maker Kate Spade. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.