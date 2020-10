Oct 29 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, helped by demand for luxury goods in China and a jump in online shopping. Net sales fell to $1.17 billion in the first quarter ended Sept. 26 from $1.36 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.07 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)