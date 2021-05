May 6 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc reported quarterly sales on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods.

Net sales rose to $1.27 billion in the third quarter ended March 27, from $1.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)