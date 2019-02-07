REFILE-Tapestry Inc holiday sales miss estimates

(Corrects syntax in headline)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc reported quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the company struggled to attract more shoppers in the crucial holiday season, sending its shares down 7 percent.

Net sales rose from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $1.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said net income rose to $254.8 million, or 88 cents per share, in the second quarter ended December 29, from $63.2 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)