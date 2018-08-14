Tapestry beats sales estimates on demand for Kate Spade bags

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc, formerly Coach, topped quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for Kate Spade handbags.

The maker of Stuart Weitzman footwear said net income rose to $211.7 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $151.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 31 percent to $1.48 billion, edging past analysts’ average estimate of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)