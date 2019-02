Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Targa Resources Corp said on Tuesday it would sell a 45 percent stake in Targa Badlands LLC for $1.6 billion to funds managed by GSO Capital Partners and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

Targa Badlands holds all of the company’s assets in North Dakota, Targa said in a statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)