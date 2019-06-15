Target says it's working on problem preventing customers from making purchases

June 15 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Saturday said it was working on a problem that prevented customers in the United States from paying for their purchases.

Media reports said the problem had hit Target stores across the country.

The retailer tweeted bit.ly/2WKO1HY that it was troubleshooting the issue and would provide an update soon.

Target did not give any reason for the outage and was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Trott)