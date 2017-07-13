FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target estimates rise in 2nd-qtr comparable sales, higher profit
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
What will Kim do next?
July 13, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a month ago

Target estimates rise in 2nd-qtr comparable sales, higher profit

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp said on Thursday it expects a "modest" increase in comparable sales for the second quarter ended July, citing improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter.

The retailer had previously forecast a low single digit decline in comparable sales.

Target also said it expects second-quarter profit to come in above its forecast range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share, also helped by the net tax effect of its global sourcing operations. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

