Target's holiday season comparable sales up 5.7 pct

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Retailer Target Corp said on Thursday comparable sales grew 5.7 percent for the last two months of the year on the back of a strong holiday selling season that was driven by strong online sales and customer visits.

The company’s comparable sales had grown 3.4 percent in the November-December period last year. Target reaffirmed its full-year forecast on Thursday as well.

Target said Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith plans to retire and would continue in her role until a successor is named. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)