FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
August 22, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Target same-store sales top forecasts, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Target Corp reported a better-than-expected 4.9 percent rise in comparable sales in the second quarter, as more customers visited its stores and made purchases online, sending its shares up 4 percent in trading before the bell.

Analysts on average had expected sales at stores open at least a year to increase by 3.99 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, Target earned a profit of $1.47 per share in the quarter ended Aug. 4, higher than the average estimate of $1.40 per share.

Revenue rose to $17.8 billion, topping an average estimate of $17.31 billion. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.