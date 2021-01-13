Target sales jump 17% on strong online sales during holiday period

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the Target store is seen in Arvada, Colorado January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Target Corp said on Wednesday that robust online sales during the holiday season resulted in a 17.2% rise in comparable sales for the retailer.

The company has been investing heavily in its online business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales more than doubled as customers shopped across all its major categories including home goods, electronics and apparel.

Store traffic increased 4.3% in the November-December period, Target said, adding that sales trends since January were strong.