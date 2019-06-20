Target agrees to $8 mln settlement over store debit card fees

Target Corp has agreed to an $8 million settlement to resolve a class action alleging that it charged customers “insufficient fund” fees for using a Target debit card even when they had enough money in their bank accounts to cover the transactions.

Disclosed in a filing in San Diego federal court on Wednesday, the settlement includes $5 million in cash and about $3.2 million in debt reduction for affected customers. Minneapolis-based Target also agreed to put limits on fees it charges and give customers more disclosures about how they are assessed. The agreement requires court approval.

