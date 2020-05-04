Financials
French company Tarkett says operations disrupted by cyberattack

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French floor surfaces company Tarkett said on Monday that it had been the victim of a cyberattack, which had resulted in an ongoing disruption to its operations.

“Tarkett is the victim of a cyber-attack that has affected part of its operations since April 29th despite the IT security measures implemented by the group,” Tarkett said in a statement.

“Tarkett’s teams are currently fully mobilized with the support of leading third-party IT experts and forensics to return operations to normal as soon as possible. Commercial and production operations currently remain disrupted,” it added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

