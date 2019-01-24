Brazil asset manager Tarpon delisting price set at 1.09 reais per share

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian asset manager Tarpon Investimentos SA said that its parent company Mangue Participacoes on Thursday would register an offer take the company private, setting a price per share in its delisting plan, according to a securities filing.

The tender offer to minority shareholders sets the price at 1.09 reais per share, above a fair value assessment by price from 1.02 reais to 1.08 reais per share as determined by PricewaterhouseCoopers, Tarpon said in the filing. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)