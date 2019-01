SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian asset manager Tarpon Investimentos SA were up 8.8 percent at Wednesday’s opening after it said controlling shareholder Mangue Participações Ltda intends to delist the company.

Tarpon said in a filing last week that the delisting aims at reducing costs and simplifying its management structure. Mangue will pay 2.25 reais per share, the company said on Friday.